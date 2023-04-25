 2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case : The Tribune India

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

Noting that it may affect other pending cases, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to order a day-to-day trial in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish is among the accused facing trial.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Noting that it may affect other pending cases, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to order a day-to-day trial in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish is among the accused facing trial.

“Day-to-day trial may not be possible... Other cases are also pending there. It may affect the pending cases,” a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant said. The top court’s observation came after advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the families of farmers killed in the violence, requested the Bench to ask the trial court to have day-to-day hearing as out of around 200 prosecution witnesses, only three had been examined so far. Bhushan urged the Bench to direct the trial court to examine two prosecution witnesses every week else the trial might go on for 20 years. “That is the precise reason that we have kept this matter pending here,” said the Bench, which had earlier noted that though it’s not monitoring the trial, it’s having an “indirect supervision”. The trial court was scheduled to take up the matter on May 5, it said.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed. It was alleged that Ashish was sitting in one of the cars.

Noting that the trial in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case was not “slow-paced”, the Supreme Court had on March 14 directed the trial judge concerned to keep it informed about further developments.

After perusing a report sent to it by the trial court, the Bench noted that the trial court appeared to be dealing with the case sincerely and posted the matter for further hearing on July 11. The Bench, which also included Justice JK Maheshwari, clarified that the January 25 interim direction, by which it had granted eight-week interim bail to Ashish, shall continue to operate.

A Lakhimpur Kheri court had on December 6 framed charges against Ashish and 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy and certain other offences in the case. Virendra Shukla, the 14th accused, has been charged under Section 201 of the IPC for causing disappearance of evidence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

2
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

3
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

4
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

5
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal's arrest

6
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

7
Chandigarh

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

8
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

9
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

10
Nation

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

OP KAVERI: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Play ‘One on One’ presents a collage of modern India

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana