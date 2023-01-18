2023 Assembly, 2024 LS polls on mind, Opposition parties come together in Telangana under slogan ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 18

With the 2023 Assembly and the 2024 General Elections in mind, some Opposition parties are coming together on a common platform on Wednesday in Khammam to sound the poll bugle. The move has been initiated by Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently rechristened his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

KCR, who led the agenda of creating a separate Telangana state, is now eyeing a national role for himself and his party in 2024.

The Khammam rally, BRS leaders say, will unite North and South India.

According to an official statement issued by the BRS ahead of the rally, “Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are attending the event”.

A vociferous critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two-time Telangana CM is expected to launch another scathing attack against him and the BJP government at the Centre. The BRS is expected to build the campaign around the agriculture sector and farmers, as also signified by the slogan ‘ab ki baar kisan sarkar’.

“Under KCR, Telangana is on the path of progress in a short span of time and made Its agriculture sector a model for the country,” claim party leaders, slamming the Central Government for “deteriorating day-to-day governance”.

“The people of the country have realised that the Telangana model is ideal for the country and KCR’s politics is needed by the country. KCR is getting support from political parties, intellectuals and other communities from every nook and corner of the country. His leadership is essential for the welfare of the farmers of the country,” they add.

Opposition unity still has a long way to go

While the BRS rally is an interesting political move, it is still a long way for the Opposition parties trying to build a front/alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024. Opposition parties like Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and other regional parties are yet to display their cards for the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.

In itself Telengana is an interesting state to watch out in 2023, when it will also poll to elect the next state government

The BRS (previously TRS) is in power in the state, which the BJP is eyeing following a good run in the 2019 General Election, even though it had won just one seat in the 2018 Assembly elections.