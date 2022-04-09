204 climbers from 42 countries get permission to climb Mount Everest this season: Nepal tourism department

Kathmandu, April 9
A total of 204 climbers from 42 countries, including 15 from India, have acquired the permission to scale Mount Everest this season, Nepal’s department of tourism said on Saturday.
The department said that out of the total climbers, who have been given permission, 46 are women and 158 men.
“This spring, altogether 204 climbers from 42 countries, including India, Russia and USA will climb Mt. Everest (8848.86 mt),” the department said.
The department also said the highest number of climbers to have acquired the permission to climb the world’s highest peak are from the USA at 51. “There are also 25 climbers from the UK, 11 from Canada, 11 from Nepal, 10 from Australia and nine from China,” the department said.
Hundreds of climbers flock each year to Nepal - home to several of the world’s highest mountains, to scale the Himalayan peaks during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June Nearly 6,000 climbers have scaled the summit since Edmund Hilary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay first conquered Mount Everest in 1953.
