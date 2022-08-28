21-day Indo-US joint special forces drill concludes in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

The 13th edition of India -- USA joint special forces drill, Exercise Vajra Prahar -- 2022 culminated at Bakloh Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The 21-day joint training provided an opportunity for the Special Forces from both nations to train in airborne operations, special operations and counterterrorism operations in a joint environment under a United Nations Charter, according to an official statement.

The exercise was conducted in two phases—the first involved combat conditioning and tactical level special missions training exercises and the second phase included 48 hours of validation of training received by both contingents in the first phase.

Both contingents expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the exercise in terms of the standards achieved and sharing of best practices when they undertook joint training, planning and execution of a series of mock operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain.

Exercise ‘Vajra Prahar’ is significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of the current global situation. The joint military exercise has further strengthened the traditional bond of friendship between the special forces of both nations as well as improved bilateral defence cooperation between India and the USA, the statement added.

The annual exercise is hosted alternatively by India and the United States. The 12th edition was conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington in October 2021.