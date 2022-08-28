21-day Indo-US joint special forces drill concludes in Himachal

Chandigarh, August 28
The 13th edition of India -- USA joint special forces drill, Exercise Vajra Prahar -- 2022 culminated at Bakloh Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
The 21-day joint training provided an opportunity for the Special Forces from both nations to train in airborne operations, special operations and counterterrorism operations in a joint environment under a United Nations Charter, according to an official statement.
The exercise was conducted in two phases—the first involved combat conditioning and tactical level special missions training exercises and the second phase included 48 hours of validation of training received by both contingents in the first phase.
Both contingents expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the exercise in terms of the standards achieved and sharing of best practices when they undertook joint training, planning and execution of a series of mock operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain.
Exercise ‘Vajra Prahar’ is significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of the current global situation. The joint military exercise has further strengthened the traditional bond of friendship between the special forces of both nations as well as improved bilateral defence cooperation between India and the USA, the statement added.
The annual exercise is hosted alternatively by India and the United States. The 12th edition was conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington in October 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...