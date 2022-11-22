21-year-old law student of private university in Bengaluru booked for recording video of girls in toilet

Bengaluru, November 22
A case has been registered against a student of a private university here for allegedly peeping into the girls' toilet and recording a video of them, police said on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old student pursuing law at the university was booked recently on charges of sexual harassment and under the Information Technology Act.
The accused student was caught in the past peeping into the toilet and was let off with a warning after he submitted an apology letter.
The student did not mend his ways and again repeated the act two days later. This time, the management decided to hand over the case to the police.
