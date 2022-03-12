22 injured as Odisha MLA's vehicle 'runs over' crowd

Bhubaneswar, March 12
At least 22 people, including seven police personnel, were injured when suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev's vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district, police said.
The MLA from Chilika was also critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob after the vehicle mowed down a section of the crowd which had gathered outside the BDO Banapur's office while election for the block chairperson was under way, they said.
Two persons, including Banapur police station inspector RR Sahu, were seriously injured, and taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said.
“Around 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured. A probe has been initiated,” a senior police officer said.
The MLA was treated at Tangi hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said.
Jagdev was suspended last year for anti-party activities.
