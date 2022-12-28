 22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house : The Tribune India

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Photo for representation. iStock



ANI

Raigarh, December 28

A 22-year-old social media influencer was found hanging in her house in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, according to police officials who suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.

"Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her house. The body has been sent for post-mortem," said Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub-Inspector, Chakradhar Nagar police station.

The deceased was pursuing her second-year B Com and lived in Kelo Vihar Colony of Raigarh.

Leena was quite active on social media and had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. With her short videos and reels, she was quite active and popular on social media. On December 25, Leena had uploaded a Christmas reel on Instagram.

The case is being investigated by the Chakradhar Nagar police station.

According to police, Leena's body was found hanging from the roof of her house by her mother who had returned after a trip to the market. Leena was reportedly alone in the house.

"When her mother returned home in the afternoon, the influencer was not in her room. When her mother checked the house and didn't find her, she went to the terrace to check but the door was locked. She tried to open the door and saw Leena hanging on the roof of the house," said police.

A post-mortem was conducted on the body and police say the cause of death can be ascertained only after the report comes out.

The police did not find any suicide note from the spot.

According to sub-inspector Yadav, the police have taken possession of the mobile phone of the deceased and are investigating.

"The cause of death will be ascertained only after the investigation," the policeman said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Nasal covid vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt ones

2
Haryana

Gangster’s wife elected Zila Parishad chief in Haryana’s Rohtak

3
Brand Connect

ACV Keto Gummies {Shocking US & CA Customer Reviews Exposed} Supreme Keto ACV Gummies Lose Weight or West Money?

4
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan breaks down on hearing about Tunisha Sharma’s funeral; his mother, sister attend actress’ last rites

5
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

6
Delhi

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

7
World

As Putin ‘critic’ Pavel Antov, friend die under suspicious circumstances in Odisha, police begin probe

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Police evacuate Hyatt Regency hotel following hoax bomb threat

9
Punjab

Punjab Police seize loaded RPG, rocket launcher; arrest 3 module members in investigation of Sirhali RPG attack case

10
Nation

Mock drills held in hospitals across country to check covid readiness

Don't Miss

View All
Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Top News

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

5 of family charred to death in UP

5 of family charred to death in UP

As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

BJP names Rekha Gupta as its candidate for Delhi mayoral poll

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

With Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr dist remained in spotlight

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days