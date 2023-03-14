23 DRDO projects missed deadline, govt tells House

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

In all, 23 high-priority projects undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have missed the deadline, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed Parliament today.

These are among the 55 projects under the “mission mode” project category. Of the 23 delayed projects, nine have a cost overrun.

The high-priority projects included developing anti-air field weapons, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range radars, combat vehicles, combat suits for submarines and submarine periscopes. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt provided the details in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The minister, however, did not provide the details about the deadlines and period of implementation of the projects. The CAG, in its report tabled in Parliament, had said the mission mode projects were declared successful.