24 student suicides in Central Universities over 5 years: Govt

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 4

The government on Monday said 24 students had died by suicide over five years across 54 Central Universities in India and reasons behind deaths were not maintained.

Replying to supplementary queries during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Rajan Singh sufficed to share data on student suicides in central institutions saying education being on the concurrent list, data regarding suicides in state and deemed institutions would lie within the remit of the state governments.

The issue was raised by BSP member Danish Ali, who said three students had died by suicide in Teerthanker Mahaveer University (Private University), Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh in recent times.

He asked the government if it would set up a special investigation team to probe the reasons behind the tragedies and also do something about rampant paper leaks in UP – 18 leaks in five years.

“We take every case of student death seriously. However, education being in the concurrent list, the state has to also share the responsibility. The UGC has circulated regulations in this respect,” Singh said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seated in Lok Sabha, did not stand up to answer the question leaving Danish Ali dissatisfied and asking for appropriate responses.

“Please help me get answers,” Ali was heard appealing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In a written answer to the question, the Education Ministry said the UGC had informed that Central Universities under its purview had reported 24 suicide cases of students from 2017 to 2022.

The reasons of suicide by students are not maintained, the ministry said.

The maximum number of these suicides have happened in UP (eight) followed by Delhi and Telangana (four each); Puducherry two, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, MP, Haryana, Karnataka one each.

The ministry said the UGC had informed of two suicide cases at Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad, and Uttar Pradesh in November, 2018 and October, 2021. The said University is a State Private University.

The ministry said the Government and the UGC had taken several initiatives to check the incidents of harassment and discrimination of students.

“UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2019 have been formulated to safeguard the interests of the students. UGC has also notified UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009 and issued circulars for strict compliance of the Regulations.

The Ministry has further undertaken steps such as peer assisted learning, introduction of technical education in regional languages for students in order to ease the academic stress,” the ministry informed the house.