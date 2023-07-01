25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

PTI

Mumbai, July 1

Twenty-five bus passengers were charred to death after a vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, police said.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said.

Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire.

Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital and were safe, he added.