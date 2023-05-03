25 injured as bus hits truck in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar, May 3
Twenty-five people were injured when their bus rammed into a trailer truck after the latter's driver applied brakes suddenly in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday near Kudus when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 65 passengers was heading from Palghar to Wada area, they said.
The driver of the trailer truck applied brakes suddenly. As a result, the bus which was behind the truck rammed into it, an official from Wada police station said.
Twenty-five people, including the bus driver and conductor, were injured, he said.
Locals and police rushed to the spot and helped in transporting the injured to a nearby public health centre, the official said.
A 47-year-old woman, who was seriously injured, was shifted to the Wada rural hospital, he said.
A probe was on into the incident, he added.
