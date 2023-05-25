25 injured as tourist bus crashes into stationary lorry in Kerala

Thrissur, May 25
Around 25 people were injured as a tourist bus in which they were travelling hit a lorry parked on the highway here in the small hours of Thursday, police said.
The injured were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and travelling in a minibus through Thalore in Thrissur district.
The lorry, which was under repair, was parked by the side of the national highway when the accident occurred, they said.
The injured were rushed to the government medical college and a nearby private hospital.
