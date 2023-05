25 injured in road accident after private bus rams into another in Kerala's Thrissur

PTI

Thrissur, May 30

Over 25 people were injured, including two persons in a serious condition, in an accident involving two private buses near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district of Kerala district on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, one of the buses had stopped at a bus stop when the other rammed it from behind.

Several persons from both buses were injured, police said, adding that they were yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident.

Whether negligent driving or speeding was the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Of the over 25 people who sustained injuries, two have been taken to Thrissur for treatment, an officer of Irinjalakuda police station said.