25 injured in road accident after private bus rams into another in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur, May 30
Over 25 people were injured, including two persons in a serious condition, in an accident involving two private buses near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district of Kerala district on Tuesday morning, police said.
According to the police, one of the buses had stopped at a bus stop when the other rammed it from behind.
Several persons from both buses were injured, police said, adding that they were yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident.
Whether negligent driving or speeding was the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.
Of the over 25 people who sustained injuries, two have been taken to Thrissur for treatment, an officer of Irinjalakuda police station said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...
Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'
The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...
10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls down from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar
Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...
Govt announces compensation package for those killed in Manipur clashes
The compensation amount will be equally borne by the Centre ...
Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47
He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the...