25 PFI activists arrested in fresh crackdown in Assam

Guwahati, September 27
Twenty-five Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested from different districts of Assam in a fresh crackdown against the outfit on Tuesday, police said.
The highest number of 10 PFI activists were held in Goalpara, five in Kamrup (Rural) and three in Dhubri, followed by arrests in Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj, they said.
Earlier, 11 people were arrested by Assam Police from various parts of the state and Delhi, after a nation-wide clampdown against the organisation since September 22.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that his government had been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an eco-system for terror activities.
The National Investigation Agency has claimed that documents seized during the nation-wide raids conducted at offices of PFI and its members contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.
