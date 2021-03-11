25 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh die in Uttarakhand mishap

Uttarkashi (U'khand), June 5
Twenty-five pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died and three were critically injured on Sunday evening when the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district.
The accident took place near Rikhavu khadd on the way to the Himalayan shrine around two kilometres from Damta on NH-94, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.
The pilgrims were from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said. Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on the bus. Seventeen bodies have been recovered so far, and a search is on for the rest, Patwal said. Three persons injured in the accident have been admitted to the Damta community health centre. — PTI
PM announces relief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad