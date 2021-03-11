25 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh die in Uttarakhand mishap

Uttarkashi (U'khand), June 5

Twenty-five pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died and three were critically injured on Sunday evening when the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district.

The accident took place near Rikhavu khadd on the way to the Himalayan shrine around two kilometres from Damta on NH-94, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The pilgrims were from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said. Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on the bus. Seventeen bodies have been recovered so far, and a search is on for the rest, Patwal said. Three persons injured in the accident have been admitted to the Damta community health centre. — PTI

PM announces relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.