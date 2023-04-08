25-year-old man beaten to death over theft allegations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi

Ranchi, April 8
A 25-year-old man was tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district after he allegedly entered a house for theft, police said on Saturday.
The incident happened at Mahuatoli village in Chanho police station area on Friday, they said.
Wajid Ansari along with a few others entered a house that also has a shop attached to it for theft. On spotting them, the owner of the house screamed, following which villagers gathered at the spot, police said.
Ansari was caught by the villagers while the others managed to flee, they said.
“The villagers tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up brutally. After getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the man. But, he died during treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS),” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Animesh Naithani told PTI.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No threats detected after reports of active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus
The school in a tweet urged people to 'Avoid South Oval area...
Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air
The accused, Pratheek, was in an inebriated state, say polic...
Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India
Cindy Rodriguez Singh and Arshdeep are believed to have fled...