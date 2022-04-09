26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son declared terrorist

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, April 9

The government on Saturday issued a notification under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, declaring Hafiz Talha Saeed, the son of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and head of the cleric wing of the terror outfit, as a designated terrorist.

According to the notification, which has been issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Hafiz Talha Saeed now figures in the Fourth Schedule of the UA(P)A that contains names of persons declared as individual terrorists.

In the notification, the MHA said Hafiz Talha Saeed had been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan

The MHA notification has also mentioned that the designated terrorist has been actively visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan for sermons that propagate jihad against India, Israel, the US and Indian interests in other western countries.