26/11 plotters roaming free: Javed in Lahore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Acclaimed poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s no-holds-barred attack on Pakistan for allowing the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to roam scot-free has gone viral across social media handles.

Akhtar, who was in Pakistan last week for a festival in Lahore in the memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, while speaking at the event said, “We are residents of Mumbai. We saw how our city was terrorised. Those people (who attacked Mumbai) did not come from Norway, nor did they come from Egypt. Those perpetrators are still roaming around in your country. If an Indian carries this grudge in his heart, you should not feel bad about it.”

Akhtar also took a swipe at Pakistan saying while India hosted several mega shows of late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistan never hosted any concert of Lata Mangeshkar.

“I will not be apologetic about what I say. We hosted grand concerts of Nusrat... but you did not host any concert of Lata Mangeshkar in your country. Let us not blame each other. That won’t solve anything. The fact is this tension in the atmosphere should be eased,” Akhtar said.