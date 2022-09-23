27 Maoists killed, 1,131 arrested in Jharkhand since 2020

Ranchi, September 23
Twenty-seven Maoists were killed and 1,131 arrested in Jharkhand since January 2020, officials said on Friday.
A total of 108 gun fights happened between the Maoists and security forces between January 2020 and August 2022, and 45 Maoists surrendered before the police during the period, they said.
The data was presented at a security review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, they added.
Top police officers of the state, including the superintendents of police of all districts, were present at the meeting.
Stating that Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) has declined in the state, officials said that eight of Jharkhand's 24 districts are at present LWE-free.
Twenty-five forward posts or camps have been set up in extremely Maoist-affected zones such as Budha Pahad, Parasnath, Saranda, Podahat and Chatra-Gaya, they said.
Besides, 15 additional posts are also being set up in the region, they said.
Soren asked officials to provide the benefit of government schemes to villagers in the Maoist-affected areas by setting up camps with police protection.
"Basic facilities such as electricity, water and roads should be made available there. This will increase the credibility of the police among the people and help in controlling the extremist activities," he said.
"The items of daily need by the security forces should be acquired from locals in rural areas. This will give them employment as well as increase their income," the chief minister said.
Soren also directed for installation of signal jammers in all jails of the state to restrict criminal activities.
"There are complaints that criminals lodged in jails are carrying out criminal activities through mobile phones. This must be stopped at all cost," he said.
