27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building near West Delhi’s Mundka metro station on Friday evening, leaving 27 persons dead and 12 injured. The toll could go up.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, some with severe burn injuries, the police said. The fire started on the first floor in the office of a company manufacturing CCTV cameras, and spread to the second and third floor.

Talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sameer Sharma said Harish Goel and Varun Goel, the owners of the company, had been detained. “Rescue operations are on. About 15 fire tenders are on the spot and more are coming. Two floors have been gutted and 50-60 persons rescued,” he added. Delhi Fire Service officials said some of those trapped jumped off the building. Injured, they had been hospitalised.

President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi expressed grief. “Distressed by the tragic fire accident... My condolences to the bereaved families,” the President tweeted. “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives... My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the PM said.

The PMO has announced Rs 2 lakh each from the PM National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who died in the fire. A sum of Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured. “I am in constant touch with the officials...

Our priority is to evacuate the people and provide immediate treatment to the injured,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Shocked and pained... I am constantly in touch with officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives.”

Company owners detained