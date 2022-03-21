New Delhi, March 21
As many as 29 antiquities, including on the themes of Lord Shiva and his disciples, Lord Vishnu and the Jain tradition have been repatriated to India by Australia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected them, government sources said on Monday.
These antiquities come from different time periods, with the earliest dating to 9-10 century CE.
In a historic move, 29 antiquities had been repatriated to India by Australia, government sources said.
The antiquities range in six broad categories according to themes – 'Shiva and his disciples', 'Worshipping Shakti', 'Lord Vishnu and his forms', Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.
These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper, sources said.
Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.
Prime Minister Modi inspected these antiquities which returned from Australia, sources said.
Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha
CM Bhagwant Mann proposes the name of Kultar Sandhwan and Ha...
Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab
Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh arrive i...
AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates
Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Sing...
Indian-origin woman murdered in student flat in London
Sabita Thanwani, a 19-year-old British national, is found wi...
Australia repatriates 29 antiquities to India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects these antiquities