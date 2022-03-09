29 get Nari Shakti Awards

Anshul Malhotra, Himachal Pradesh

Has been rewarded for preserving her native state’s handloom. Has trained more than 200 underprivileged rural women and created a collection of 2,200 handloom designs for weavers to preserve.

Meera Thakur Mohali, Punjab

Has been feted for excellence in Sikki grass art. Her organisation Hastakala Vikas Kendra has trained more than 400 underprivileged Punjab women.

Pooja Sharma, Gurugram, Haryana

Her citation lauds her for using the Indian Agriculture Research Institute’s standardised technology to make processed soy health drink and other soy items.

Nasira Akhter, Kulgam, J&K

She has been rewarded for her grassroots innovation. After eight years of working on biodegradable plastic, she demonstrated a novel way of converting polythene into a biodegradable substance.

Padma Yangchan, Leh

Honoured for reviving the lost cuisine and apparel of Ladakh. She started her own clothing brand called “Nazma” and runs a café based on sustainable agricultural practices.

Sandhya Dhar, Jammu

She has been working for the welfare of the differently abled.

