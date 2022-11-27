2L fishing boats without tracking device

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, November 26

Years after the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai, India is still struggling to put tracking devices on almost 2.22 lakh fishing boats.

“It is still a work in progress,” sources in the Navy said, noting, “This is an unfinished business of the coastal security plan approved after 26/11.”

The National Committee on Strengthening Maritime and Coastal Security (NCSMCS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary had laid out an elaborate plan after the 26/11 attacks.

Without the tracking device, called automated identification system (AIS) transponder, no small boat, less than 20 metres in length, can be identified as friendly or hostile. Since 2.2 lakh boats do not have the AIS tracking device, these cannot be picked up by the 46 coastal radars and 74 AIS receivers put in place after 26/11.

Fishing boats under 20 metres in length do not have the need for mandatory installation of AIS transponders. These boats form the bulk of vessels for fishing communities that dot the country’s 7,500-km-long coastline.

The AIS is mandatory for vessels bigger than 20 metres. The AIS transponder constantly emits signal that is unique to the boat and the same is picked up by ground-based radars and the AIS receivers. The signal identifies the boat, its owner, its registration etc.

An AIS transponder costs Rs 20,000, an amount not all fishermen can afford.

The Indian Space Research Organisation has come up with space-based transponder that will allow signals from boats to reach the shore and also transmission of distress messages, such as cyclones.

Trials were conducted for tracking of vessels under 20 metres. Tracking devices were first fitted on small patrol boats in Mumbai followed by trials on fishing vessels. both of which were successful. Another pilot project was carried out on a small number of fishing vessels along the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The sources said fishermen fear that on getting the device, their activities would get recorded. Also, fishing is a state subject.