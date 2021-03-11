2nd phase of coastal surveillance on track

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The second phase of the coastal surveillance network that includes setting up of 46 radars was on track and expected to be completed soon, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing commanders of the Indian Coast Guard on Monday.

Besides the three armed forces, the coast guard is a force under the Ministry of Defence with a mandate to protect the coastline and the exclusive economic zone against illegal fishing and drug smuggling.

The coastal surveillance network was launched after the November 2008 terror attack on Mumbai. The first phase had chain of radars, automatic identification system (AIS), day/night cameras and Met sensors at 46 locations along the coastline and islands.

The second phase plans to achieve near gap-free surveillance of the entire coastline, 38 additional radar stations and eight mobile surveillance systems that will connect with vessel (ship) traffic management system for Gulf of Kutch and Gulf of Khambat.

He said, “Due to these efforts, the country has not witnessed any terror activity from the sea route since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.” He spoke about the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, terming the region as an important aspect of India’s maritime security. “Terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy are some non-traditional challenges in front of us today,” he said.

