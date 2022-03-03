3,000 India nationals evacuated via 15 flights in last 24 hours

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

The government on Thursday said it has evacuated 3,000 Indians in 15 flights arriving in the country in the last 24 hours from the war-torn Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs said more flights have been scheduled to get students home under “Operation Ganga”.

The evacuation process, which began on February 22, has brought back over 6,200 persons so far, including 2,185 persons coming today through 10 special chartered flights, the government said in an official statement.

More than 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days -while 3,500 citizens are expected to be brought back tomorrow and over 3,900 on March 5.

“A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under ‘Operation Ganga’ have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.