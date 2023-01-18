3 arrested in Mizoram for carrying heroin

Aizawl, January 18
Three people were arrested here after heroin was seized from them Assam Rifles said in a statement on Wednesday.
Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles and state excise and narcotics department officials carried out a joint operation at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area on Tuesday and seized 503gm of heroin from the three accused, the statement said.
The seized heroin was concealed in 40 soap cases, it said.
The three accused and the seized contraband were handed over to the excise and narcotics department, the statement added.
