3 arrested over PM Modi security breach

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

Three persons were arrested in Ahmedabad on Thursday for flying a drone near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally venue in election bound Gujarat’s Bavla village.

Local cops spotted some people using a camera mounted remote controlled drone for capturing rally images ahead of PM’s public address.

They were booked and arrested by local police under Section 188 of IPC.

The DC had banned drones around the rally venue over security concerns.