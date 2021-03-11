3 booked in 2 cases for relaying ‘azaan’ using loudspeakers before 6am in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 7
Three people were booked in two different incidents of alleged violation of noise norms for relaying azaan from mosques using loudspeakers before 6am, Mumbai police officials said on Saturday.
The first case was registered when azaan was relayed at 5:15 am using a loudspeaker from Nurani Mosque in Bandra West on Thursday, which is a violation of Supreme Court directives that ban noise pollution between 10pm and 6am, an official said.
One person was booked under IPC section 188, section 37 (1) (3) of Maharashtra Police Act and 33 (3) of Noise Pollution rule, he added.
In the second incident, which took place at 5:35am on Friday on Linking Road Kabrastan Mosque in Santacruz West, two people, who had obtained permission for use of loudspeakers, but had violated the 10pm to 6am time norm linked with noise pollution, were booked.
Probe in both cases was underway, he added.
