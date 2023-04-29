3 brothers drown while bathing in river in UP’s Badaun

PTI

Badaun (UP), April 29

Three brothers drowned while taking a bath in the Ramganga River here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil (16), Rohit (18) and Bhupendra (21), all residents of Shahpur village, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said. The brothers had come to attend the funeral of their aunt. While taking a bath in the river, they went into the deep water and drowned, he said.

After two hours of search, their bodies were fished out of the water and sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he said.

SDM (Dataganj) Dharmendra Singh said that an inquiry would be conducted by the revenue team and relief would be provided to the relatives of the deceased as per the rule.