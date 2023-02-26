3 cadres of banned outfit ENNG held from Assam

Itanagar, February 25
In a joint operation, the police of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam arrested three leaders of the banned Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) on Saturday, a senior officer said here.
The arrests were made from Tinsukia district in Assam, he said.
A follow-up operation was conducted after a camp of the outlawed outfit was busted in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district and arms and ammunition were recovered from there, the official said.
“In Saturday's joint operation, the police team apprehended three hardcore operatives of the rebel outfit from Tinsukia district,” Arunachal Pradesh State Task Force Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said. The arrested rebels were identified as Chailai Ngodam, Shewang Hodong and Hongam Ngodam, the SP said.
The joint team of police also recovered a pistol, two magazines and 25 rounds of live ammunition from their possession, he said.
"Interrogation is on and legal action is being taken," Singh said.
Due to consistent pressure created by the state police, Wanong Sumta, an ENNG cadre, also surrendered before security forces, he said.
The outfit has been on the radar of the state police for a few months now, and a strategy has been taken for necessary action to counter the threat posed by the rebels, Singh added.
