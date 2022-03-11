3 couples set to enter Goa Assembly

PTI

Panaji, March 10

The new Goa Assembly will have three pairs of husband and wife among its 40 members. Vishwajit Rane, health minister in the outgoing BJP government, and his wife Divya won comfortably on party tickets from Valpoi and Poriem Assembly seats, respectively.

Congress’ Michael Lobo won from his traditional Assembly constituency Calangute, while wife Delilah won from Siolim, also on the Congress ticket.

BJP’s Atanasio Monserratte won from Panaji, while his wife Jeniffer won from Taleigao on the BJP ticket.

But the Kandolkars were not so lucky. Kavita Kandolkar and her husband Kiran, who contested from Thivim and Aldona seats as Trinamool Congress candidates, lost. Kavita lost to sitting BJP MLA Nilkant Halarnkar and Kiran to Congress’ Carlose Fereira. TMC candidates Churchill Alemao and his daughter Valanka also bite the dust —