3 criminal law Bills sent to Parliament panel

New Delhi, August 18

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday referred the three Bills seeking to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and sought a report in three months. The Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11.

