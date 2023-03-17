3 die as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune, March 17
Three people died as the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning, said an official.
Police said the accident took place around 7.30am near the Talegaon toll plaza on the busy carriageway.
“The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot,” said a police official from Shirgaon police station.
He said the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic
First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...
6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel
The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...