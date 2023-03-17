3 die as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

PTI

Pune, March 17

Three people died as the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning, said an official.

Police said the accident took place around 7.30am near the Talegaon toll plaza on the busy carriageway.

“The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot,” said a police official from Shirgaon police station.

He said the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck.