3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Three persons were killed and two injured in fresh violence in Manipur even as the CBI today registered six FIRs and formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe as many cases pertaining to ethnic clashes in the state.

Officials in the CBI said all six cases registered by it had been selected by the Manipur Government and were referred to it to investigate and ascertain whether the ethnic violence was pre-planned and the result of a common conspiracy. The Special Crime Branch, Kolkata, would probe these cases, they said. These cases are among more than 3,700 FIRs registered by the Manipur Police since the violence erupted on May 3. The highest number of cases was filed in Imphal West district, followed by Kangpokpi and Bishnupur.

Attackers dressed as security men The fresh killings took place in Manipur’s Imphal West district

The assailants were dressed as security personnel

They called the victims out of their homes & fired at them

During his Manipur visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced a CBI probe into six FIRs — five on alleged criminal conspiracies and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in the state.

The officials said the CBI had earlier dispatched Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay to coordinate with state officials, and upon his return, the SIT was constituted.

Meanwhile, the killings today took place in Manipur’s Imphal West district when a group of insurgents, dressed as security personnel, called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, security officials in the state are reported to have said. The incident took place at Khoken village on the border of Kangpoki and Imphal West districts, they said, adding that the insurgents were believed to be from the Meitei community. Later, a combined team of the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and the Army conducted a search operation, but the attackers remained out of sight, they said. A three-member commission of inquiry has also been instituted for probe into incidents of violence.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising 10 MLAs and an MP met Amit Shah and is learnt to have told him that Nagas were not against any arrangement the Central Government decides for Manipur, but whatever arrangement is made shouldn’t infringe on the Naga areas.