3 envoys present credentials to Prez

3 envoys present credentials to Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind accepts credentials from Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain (Sudan). PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Slovak Republic, Republic of Sudan and Nepal at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Those who presented their credentials were Robert Maxian (Slovak Republic), Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain (Sudan) and Shankar Prasad Sharma (Nepal).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

2
Himachal

Congress leader Sukhram’s body reaches Mandi

3
Haryana

Gurugram builder's licence cancelled over 'forged and fabricated bank guarantees'

4
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

5
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

6
Punjab

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

7
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

8
Entertainment

Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'fat', creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

9
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

Don't Miss

View All
Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Top News

Apex court puts sedition law on hold

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Flour prices up, say beware of private players

6 MHA officials among 14 held; ~3.21 cr seized

6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene: India

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib