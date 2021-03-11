3 envoys present credentials to Prez

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Slovak Republic, Republic of Sudan and Nepal at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Those who presented their credentials were Robert Maxian (Slovak Republic), Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain (Sudan) and Shankar Prasad Sharma (Nepal).
