3 arrested for running sex racket from Thane spa

Thane, March 26
Three persons were arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket from a spa in Thane city while two women were rescued, police said on Saturday.
The spa was raided by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane crime branch on Thursday evening on a tip-off, a senior police inspector said.
The arrested trio included two women who were working as agents to operate the sex trade racket, he said.
The rescued women were sent to a state-run shelter.
