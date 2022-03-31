3% hike in DA for Central govt staff, pensioners

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked DA and Dearness Relief by 3% to 34% to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore Central government staff & pensioners. TNS

Doctors protest after gynaecologist kills herself

Jaipur: Doctors in Rajasthan went on strike on Wednesday after a gynaecologist killed herself in Dausa over “police harassment” in connection with the death of a patient at her clinic. PTI

SC to revert to physical hearing from Monday

New Delhi: After a gap of two years, the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of all cases from April 4, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana announced on Wednesday. TNS

Ayurveda facility at 37 cantt hospitals

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has decided to launch Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals across the country from May 1. Among other places, the facility will be available at Dagshai, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Kasauli and Amritsar. TNS

2 more surface-to-air missiles test-fired

New Delhi: The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system for the Army again proved its effectiveness as two missiles achieved direct hits against high-speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. This was the second test in three days. TNS

Rs 31-crore assets of realty firm attached

New Delhi: The ED has attached the immovable assets worth Rs 31.15 crore belonging to Uttarakhand-based Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited and wife of its Director Rajpal Walia in connection with a case registered under the PMLA.