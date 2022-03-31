3% hike in DA for Central govt staff, pensioners

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked DA and Dearness Relief by 3% to 34% to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore Central government staff & pensioners. TNS
Doctors protest after gynaecologist kills herself
Jaipur: Doctors in Rajasthan went on strike on Wednesday after a gynaecologist killed herself in Dausa over “police harassment” in connection with the death of a patient at her clinic. PTI
SC to revert to physical hearing from Monday
New Delhi: After a gap of two years, the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of all cases from April 4, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana announced on Wednesday. TNS
Ayurveda facility at 37 cantt hospitals
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has decided to launch Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals across the country from May 1. Among other places, the facility will be available at Dagshai, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Kasauli and Amritsar. TNS
2 more surface-to-air missiles test-fired
New Delhi: The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system for the Army again proved its effectiveness as two missiles achieved direct hits against high-speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. This was the second test in three days. TNS
Rs 31-crore assets of realty firm attached
New Delhi: The ED has attached the immovable assets worth Rs 31.15 crore belonging to Uttarakhand-based Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited and wife of its Director Rajpal Walia in connection with a case registered under the PMLA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...