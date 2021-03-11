3 killed, 30 injured after bus hits truck in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Palanpur (Gujarat), May 15
Two bus passengers and its driver were killed and nearly 30 others injured when their vehicle hit a truck near Palanpur town in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Sunday, police said.
The accident took place around 3 am when the private luxury bus was heading from Ramsin in neighbouring Rajasthan to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
While the truck driver was trying to park his vehicle on a roadside on a national highway near Kanodar village, around 150 km from Ahmedabad, the bus hit it from behind, an official from Palanpur police station said.
Two bus passengers and its driver died on the spot. The deceased were in the age group of 35 to 40 years, he said.
Around 30 bus passengers received injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital in Palanpur where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.
