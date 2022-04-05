3 killed, 30 injured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya

PTI

Ayodhya, April 5

Three people were killed and 30 injured when a double-decker bus overturned on Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway on Tuesday morning while trying to overtake another vehicle, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 am when Basti and Siddharthnagar-bound private bus coming from Delhi overturned on the highway near Mumtaz Nagar area under Cantonment police station, they said.

All the injured have been brought to the Faizabad district hospital; while 12 are admitted there and the rest were discharged after first-aid, the police said.

Those who died are Ramesh (35), a resident of Siddharthnagar, and two unidentified persons.

Efforts are on to identify the two deceased, said Arun Pratap Singh, SHO, Cantonment police station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed speedy relief and rescue efforts by sending the district magistrate and SSP to the spot immediately.