3 killed in blast at firecracker factory in West Bengal’s Duttapukur

Kolkata, August 28
Three persons were killed and several others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, police said.
The explosion occurred around 10 am when several people were working at the factory in Nilgunj’s Moshpole in Duttapukur police station area, around 30 km north of Kolkata, they said.
“Three bodies have been found so far. Several people have been injured in the blast,” a police officer said.
Those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.
Twelve people were killed in a similar explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur district’s Egra in May.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi
Urges business leaders to be more consumer-centric towards i...
Gunman kills three Black people, himself in 'racially motivated' shooting at Florida store
The shooting happened just before 2 pm at a Dollar General n...
Chandrayaan-3 living example of women power: PM Modi
Also calls India’s ongoing G20 presidency as the ‘people's p...
Three US Marines die in helicopter crash during military exercises in Australia
Were among 23 Marines on a MV-22B Osprey helicopter during r...
Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property
Legal action is being taken, said police