3 killed in stampede during blanket distribution programme in West Bengal’s Asansol

Asansol (WB), December 14
Three persons were killed and five others were injured in a blanket distribution programme at Asansol in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district on Wednesday, police said.
The stampede occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets.
“Three persons were killed and five others were injured in the stampede. The injured people were hospitalised,” a senior official of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.
Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was present at the programme organised by a religious group. The stampede took place after the BJP leader left the venue.
Police said no permission was taken from them for the event.
