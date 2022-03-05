‘3-km-long queue, sub-zero temperatures, thought would never make it’

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, March 4

Making his way out of strife-torn Ukraine was a bone-chilling experience for Saddam Huassain of Bihar that will remain etched on his mind for years. He along with other students from India had to walk for over 30 km amid blaring of sirens following air raids by Russian forces.

Despite getting tired, they had no time to rest as they had to reach the Romanian border as quickly as possible. Saddam, a second-year MBBS student of Ternopil National Medical University and a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, feels himself fortunate.

He said, “Our group of 30 students managed to get a bus to travel to the Romanian border on February 25. But it dropped us around 30 km short of the border. We walked for about 12 hours to reach near the exit gate.”

In Ternopil, sound of bombing and gunshots scared us to death. At one point of time, we thought we won’t be able to get out of the war-torn country. Our fear was compounded by the weather as the temperature was hovering around minus 3-4 degrees Celsius.”

Saddam said, “Even at the exit, hundreds of Indian students were waiting to cross over to Romania for over two days. We also stood in the queue. It took nearly 48 hours to reach the exit point.”

There was no arrangement for food or water. No Indian official was seen on the Ukrainian side and students were left to fend for themselves, he said.

“We finally crossed over to Romania on February 27 and felt safe. The situation became normal, as all assistance was provided. I took a flight from Bucharest and landed at the IGI Airport in Delhi on March 1. From there, I reached home the next day,” Saddam said.