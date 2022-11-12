3 men killed as car rams into tree in Agra

Agra, November 12
Three men were killed and two others injured when a speeding car rammed into a tree on Friday night, police said.
The three men died on the spot. The two injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Agra, they said.
Fatehabad police station in-charge Alok Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at Palia village at 11pm on Friday.
The car might have been speeding and the driver lost control over it before it collided with the tree. Another reason could be that the driver fell asleep, he added.
The deceased have been identified as Irshad (23), Nasir (27) and Jabi (26) of Firozabad district, Singh said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the families informed.
