3 Naxalites killed in encounter

PTI

Gadchiroli (M’rashtra), Apr 30

Three Naxalites, including a dalam commander, were killed in an encounter with the police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

The exchange of fire took place around 7 pm in the Kedmara forest of the district, he said. Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal said, “The police had received information that members of Perimili and Aheri dalams of Naxalites were camping in a forest area between Mane Rajaram and the Perimili armed outpost. Two units of the police were sent from Pranhita. During a search operation, the Naxalites opened fire on the police following which the latter retaliated.”

“After the exchange of fire, the bodies of three Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with weapons and other material,” the SP said.