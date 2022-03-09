3 people found dead in coal mine mishap in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 9
Three people, who were trapped following an accident in a mine of the state-run Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli district of Telangana, were found dead, the organisation said on Wednesday.
The bodies of three persons - two officials and an outsourced worker - were recovered under the debris inside the mine late on Tuesday night, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) sources said.
The rescue teams had been manually removing the debris, after launching the rescue operations on Monday.
The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Monday when a portion of the roof/side wall of the mine collapsed during supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine project.
Seven people got trapped under the debris and subsequently four of them, including an overman, an operator, and a miner, were rescued during the rescue operations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Russia-Ukraine War: Some key developments in the conflict
Ukraine is in dire need of air-defense systems
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
D-day tomorrow: All eyes on whether BJP will retain UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and make any impact in Punjab
A lot is riding on the verdict for all stakeholders, especia...