3-phase Cong campaign against inflation from March 31, protesters to beat drums

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

The Congress on Saturday urged people to “beat drums and ring bells” on March 31, as a mark of protest against rising prices and to wake up the government, even as it announced a three-phase national campaign on the issue between March 31 and April 7.

Making the announcement, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala said in the first phase Congress workers and common people would agitate against inflation outside their homes on March 31 at 11 am. “People will beat drums and ring bells to highlight the issue of price rise and will draw the attention of the deaf government to the problems of the people,” Surjewala said, adding that beating drums and ringing bells was the best measure to wake up the government. The decision to launch the agitation was taken at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state chiefs here on Saturday. Surjewala said Congress president Sonia Gandhi had approved the protest plan in consultation with all general secretaries.

“There will be a Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to draw the attention of the government to rising petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices.” —