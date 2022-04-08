3 sites from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh on Archaeological Survey of India list

New Delhi, April 7
A site each in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are among 19 ancient monuments identified by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to be declared as “Monuments/sites of national importance”.
Monuments are...
Punjab Archaeological sites and remains at Masol village in Mohali district
Haryana Ancient mounds 6 and 7 at Rakhigarhi village in Hisar district
Himachal Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple at Kalesar in Kangra district
In his written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said archaeological sites and remains at Masol in Mohali, Punjab; ancient mounds 6 and 7 at Rakhigarhi in Hisar, Haryana; and Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple at Kalesar in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, are among the 19 sites identified by the ASI that are going to be notified as “Sites of national importance”.
The remaining 16 sites include five from Ladakh (Rock Art Site Murgi at Rdanag, Ancient Caves Saspol/Gon-Nila-Phuk Medition caves Saspol, ancient Buddhist institute remains, Nyarma, Tirisha Stupa along with adjoining remains and prehistoric site around holy lake and Ancient Khar Castle at Scurbuchan) and three in Mizoram (Ancient Menhirs at Lungphunlian, Ancient Menhirs and Settlement, Dungtlang, Ancient Menhirs and Rock Engraving at Farkawan).
