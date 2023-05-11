 3 states oppose pleas on same-sex marriage : The Tribune India

3 states oppose pleas on same-sex marriage

Cite public opinion, ‘adverse implications’on family system I Want more discussions

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 10

The governments of Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have opposed the petitions before the Supreme Court seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages in India, citing public opinion and “adverse implications” on the social and family system.

On the ninth day of hearing on the matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that seven states had responded to the issue and three opposed it.

The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Sikkim sought more time to spell out their respective stand. The Centre had sought their response in view of the Constitution Bench hearing on the contentious issue.

Maintaining that the public mood in the state appeared to be against same-sex marriages, the Rajasthan Government cited a report of its Social Justice and Empowerment Department to say that same-sex marriages “will create imbalance in the social fabric, which can have far reaching adverse implications for the social and family system”.

It, however, said if two persons of the same sex voluntarily decided to live together, it couldn’t be termed wrong. If public opinion was in favour of same-sex marriages, the state legislature or Parliament would by now have taken steps to make a law on the same, it added.

The Andhra Pradesh Government said Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious heads consulted by it opposed same-sex marriages. The Assam Government said the matter called for wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the institution of marriage as a social phenomenon. It said the legal understanding of marriage had been that of an agreement/contract between two persons of opposite genders. Opposing the petitions, it said marriage, divorce and ancillary subjects “fall under the Concurrent list of the Constitution and hence in the domain of the state legislature as much as it is in the domain of Parliament”.

Meanwhile, the Bench rejected a plea for recusal of CJI DY Chandrachud from hearing the case. The Centre told the top court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages might not be a “correct course of action as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout”.

Will create imbalance

Rajasthan: Will create imbalance in social fabric, can have adverse implications on social and family system

Andhra Pradesh: Consulted Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious heads, all against it

Assam: Matter calls for greater discussions on various aspects of institution of marriage

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, 'Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes'
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision


Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Gurdaspur murder: Victim's family accuses police of laxity

Encroachments eat up space on slip roads in Amritsar

Sale of ACs, fans, coolers yet to pick up pace in district

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping 'Mann ki Baat'

St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Teachers press for regular job

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt's plea on May 16

Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

'Whoever wins should get our pension hiked'

Voters' day out

'Need employment, development in rural areas'

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body's attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body's attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations

DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna