3 suspected PFI members detained in Bihar

Patna, February 4
Three suspected members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit were detained by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Police in East Champaran district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.
They were picked up from Chakia sub-division in the morning.
“Three suspected members of the PFI were picked up by the NIA with the active help of Bihar Police. They were detained for joint interrogation by the state police and the central agencies. More detentions cannot be ruled out,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), JS Gangwar, told reporters in Patna.
The Ministry of Home Affairs in September last year banned PFI and its associated outfits for five years for having links with terrorist groups and indulging in subversive activities.
The NIA arrested around 350 people belonging to the PFI from different parts of the country last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...