3 UP boys killed after being hit by train

Farrukhabad: Three minor boys were killed after being hit by a train here, the police said on Sunday. Hrithik (13), Vineet (15) and his cousin Hari Om (12) had come to attend a wedding at Jajpur Banjar village. After the wedding, they went to the railway tracks around 1.30 am on Sunday and were hit by a train. The trio died on the spot.
