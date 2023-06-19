3 UP boys killed after being hit by train

PTI

Farrukhabad: Three minor boys were killed after being hit by a train here, the police said on Sunday. Hrithik (13), Vineet (15) and his cousin Hari Om (12) had come to attend a wedding at Jajpur Banjar village. After the wedding, they went to the railway tracks around 1.30 am on Sunday and were hit by a train. The trio died on the spot.